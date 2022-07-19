Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,570,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health Trading Down 2.7 %

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $156.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

