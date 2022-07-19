Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLT. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FLT opened at $212.39 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $282.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average of $235.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

