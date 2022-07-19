Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,918 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 218.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

