Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $66.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

