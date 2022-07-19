Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNM opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

