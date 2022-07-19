Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,502 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,833,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,759,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 494,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 352,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.48. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

