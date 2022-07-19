Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

