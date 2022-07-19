Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,730 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $57.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

