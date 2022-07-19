Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

