Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 275 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AAON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AAON by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 134,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after acquiring an additional 314,531 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $80,476.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,358 shares of company stock worth $987,027. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON Price Performance

AAON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

AAON stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

About AAON

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.