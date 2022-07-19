Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 350 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SLG opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

