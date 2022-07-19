Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 427 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,330,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,144,000 after buying an additional 2,037,833 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,109,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,768,000 after buying an additional 709,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,376,000 after buying an additional 87,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,818,000 after buying an additional 67,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,482,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

NNN opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

