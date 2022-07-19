Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 616 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 337,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,826,000 after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in TransUnion by 1,734.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 298,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after acquiring an additional 282,366 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.45.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU stock opened at $82.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $92.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

