Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 867 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 323,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.73. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

