Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $2,664,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,754,667.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $2,664,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,754,667.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,844 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,129 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

HZNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Shares of HZNP opened at $82.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.40 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

