Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $274,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Equitable Trading Up 0.3 %

EQH stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.50. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $901,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

