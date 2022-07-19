Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

