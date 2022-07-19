Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

