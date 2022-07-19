Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,347,539. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $58.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

