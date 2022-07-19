Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.17% of Vipshop worth $10,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Vipshop by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 311,866 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its position in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

