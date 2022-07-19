Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Vonage worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vonage by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 19,419 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $26,313,000. Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vonage by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vonage by 445.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 785,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 641,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $358.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

