WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

