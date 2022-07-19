Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 607,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIT. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,688,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.