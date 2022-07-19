W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $6,849,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 89,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 462,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $606.37 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.32.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. W&T Offshore’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

