YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.20.

YETI stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. YETI has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The company had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that YETI will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in YETI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 69.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 61.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in YETI by 6.1% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

