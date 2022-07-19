Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.00.

YUM stock opened at $118.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

