Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $135.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NYSE YUM opened at $118.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.58.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $112,597,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

