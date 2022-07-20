18,300 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starboard Value LP increased its position in Huntsman by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after buying an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntsman by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,356,000 after buying an additional 618,959 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 409.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,420,000 after buying an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,018,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUN. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

