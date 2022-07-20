26,200 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $247,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,651.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,668 over the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

