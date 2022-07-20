30,688 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amdocs by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after purchasing an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Amdocs by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,502 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 80,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 97.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 129,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day moving average is $80.68. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

