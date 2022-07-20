3,167 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

APLS opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $57,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,220,649.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $57,912.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,220,649.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,278,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,789 shares of company stock worth $4,295,705. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

