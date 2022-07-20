3,808 Shares in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Enova International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Trading Up 4.7 %
ENVA stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
