3,808 Shares in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in Enova International by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Enova International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $47.88.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Enova International had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

