5,081 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its stake in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 619,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

STORE Capital stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.14. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

