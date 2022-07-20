51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of 51job worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in 51job by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in 51job by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 51job in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

