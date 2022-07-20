5,252 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in XPEL by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in XPEL by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in XPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in XPEL by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Trading Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEL. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,590,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,461,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $120,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,399,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 75,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $3,679,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,590,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,461,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,638 shares of company stock worth $11,148,645 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

