8,964 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About British American Tobacco

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.19) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.04) to GBX 3,800 ($45.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,066.67.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.