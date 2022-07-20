8,964 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.65.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
