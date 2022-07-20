976 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Masimo by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

MASI opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.98. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $112.07 and a 1 year high of $305.21.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.04 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

