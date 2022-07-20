ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after purchasing an additional 57,840 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,329,000 after acquiring an additional 202,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

