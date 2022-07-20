ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stake Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.70.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

