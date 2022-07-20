Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.22

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 2716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,429,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,408,000 after acquiring an additional 69,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,026,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after acquiring an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,130,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.