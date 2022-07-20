adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 25.7% in June

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,871,300 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 1,488,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 584.8 days.
adidas Trading Up 9.1 %
Shares of ADDDF opened at $179.01 on Wednesday. adidas has a 52 week low of $153.42 and a 52 week high of $405.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.47.
About adidas
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDDF)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.