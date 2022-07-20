Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ADES stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Emissions Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADES. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

