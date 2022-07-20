Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. 7,551 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,211,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Aeva Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 13.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEVA. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $139,748,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,829,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,804 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,949,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,828,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,167,000 after acquiring an additional 418,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 249,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

