AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 2.2%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) shares were down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 131,523 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,319,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.03.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.