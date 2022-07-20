Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,490,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,316,000 after purchasing an additional 536,696 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,177,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,565,000 after purchasing an additional 527,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,319,000 after purchasing an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

