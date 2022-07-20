Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of C$0.70 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion.

TSE AEM opened at C$55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of C$54.84 and a 52 week high of C$84.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.50.

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total transaction of C$135,027.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

