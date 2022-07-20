Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

