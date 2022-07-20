Alerus Financial (ALRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Alerus Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALRS opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $392.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.