Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 95,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,889 shares.The stock last traded at $9.56 and had previously closed at $9.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Algoma Steel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $743.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,413,000. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,459,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,526,000. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

