Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 4.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,649,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Alphabet by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.32. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 109.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

